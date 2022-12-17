IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.97 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

