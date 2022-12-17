IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $17.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,189 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $346.35 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.83 and its 200-day moving average is $329.76. The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

