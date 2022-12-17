IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $18.18 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 86.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.