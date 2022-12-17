IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,301 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 11,303 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 138,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 94,066 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 27,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

