IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.5 %

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.95. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

