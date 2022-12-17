Ignite Planners LLC Buys 569 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

Southern stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

