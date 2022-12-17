Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $125.77 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.