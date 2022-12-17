Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,395 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shell by 6.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

