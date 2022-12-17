IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.0 days.

IMI Price Performance

OTCMKTS IMIAF remained flat at $16.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. IMI has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

