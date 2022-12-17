Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in November

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IMMX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.89. 888,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Immix Biopharma ( NASDAQ:IMMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMX. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

