ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 million, a P/E ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

