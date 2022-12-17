Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. Immutable X has a market cap of $236.68 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002487 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001773 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $904.32 or 0.05415326 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00486468 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.31 or 0.28823476 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
