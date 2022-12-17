IndiGG Trading 24.1% Higher This Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $89,870.25 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.83 or 0.05344279 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00486710 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.33 or 0.28837817 BTC.

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.