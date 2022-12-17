Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $43.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,870.85% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,311,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $61,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.