Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,100 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 1,734,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 238.3 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -305.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
See Also
