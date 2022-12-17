Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Insider Buys $31,888.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCOGet Rating) insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FCNCO opened at $20.49 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.