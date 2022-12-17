Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Insider Buys $31,888.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FCNCO opened at $20.49 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $27.85.
About First Citizens BancShares
