Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £302.40 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley bought 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($371.00).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 42 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 688 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £288.96 ($354.51).

On Friday, November 4th, Lucy Tilley purchased 106 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £729.28 ($894.71).

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 534 ($6.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of £304.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1,668.75. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($18.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 587.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 801.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.81%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

