Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £302.40 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley bought 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($371.00).
Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 42 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 688 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £288.96 ($354.51).
- On Friday, November 4th, Lucy Tilley purchased 106 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £729.28 ($894.71).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance
LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 534 ($6.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of £304.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1,668.75. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($18.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 587.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 801.64.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
Further Reading
