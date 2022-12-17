Insider Selling: ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) Director Sells $26,311.50 in Stock

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 52,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $26,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jonathan Green sold 31,901 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $15,312.48.

ASAP Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ASAP opened at $0.50 on Friday. ASAP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ASAP Company Profile

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

