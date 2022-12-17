Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CFO Sells $13,639.97 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $13,639.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 824,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,347.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IonQ Stock Down 1.3 %

IONQ stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 306,192 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in IonQ during the third quarter worth about $21,448,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in IonQ by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

