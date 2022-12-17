Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells 99,211.60 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) Director Chad Rigetti sold 102,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.97, for a total value of 99,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,016,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately 8,745,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Rigetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Chad Rigetti sold 114,553 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.01, for a total value of 115,698.53.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Chad Rigetti sold 182,904 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.03, for a total value of 188,391.12.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at 0.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of 0.89 and a 1-year high of 11.37.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.06. The business had revenue of 2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 3.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 93,320 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 4.33.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.