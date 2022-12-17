Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells 83,369 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $350,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rohit Makharia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $411,267.50.

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

