Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells 83,369 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $350,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rohit Makharia also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 17th, Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $411,267.50.

SES AI Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

SES AI (NYSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SES AI (NYSE:SES)

