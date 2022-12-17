Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.