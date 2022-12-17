Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenician Capital LLC raised its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 956,736 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $9,986,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 3.93.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of INTR stock traded down 0.03 on Friday, reaching 1.81. 363,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 2.54. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of 1.72 and a 1-year high of 4.63.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 162.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 176.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

