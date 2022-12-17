Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICGUF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,320 ($16.19) to GBX 1,470 ($18.03) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intermediate Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

ICGUF remained flat at $14.30 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading

