International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Down 14.1% in November

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of INSW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 867,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,854. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Seaways news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,680 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,047,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 229,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 213,319 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,079,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

