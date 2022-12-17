inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 74,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTT shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of inTEST in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
inTEST Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in inTEST in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
See Also
