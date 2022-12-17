inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 74,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTT shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of inTEST in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.05.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in inTEST in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

