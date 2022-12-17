Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $112.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $166.38.

