Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 8.3% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. jvl associates llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 52,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

