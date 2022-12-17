Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.3% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,511.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 50,136 shares during the period. jvl associates llc increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 52,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 283.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.