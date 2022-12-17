Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stake Decreased by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for 4.5% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 1.34% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.