IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

IQVIA stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.78. 1,346,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,317. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.50 and its 200 day moving average is $211.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

