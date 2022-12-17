IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.24. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

