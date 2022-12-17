iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after buying an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,124. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.