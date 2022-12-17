iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Cut by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $99.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

