iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,326 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $66.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.