iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,763,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,626 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,978.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 514,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 497,787 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 620,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 352,045 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 309,801 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

