iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Raised by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

