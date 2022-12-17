iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after buying an additional 4,687,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after buying an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,954,000 after buying an additional 1,574,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,008,000 after buying an additional 1,408,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

