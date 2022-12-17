iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Trimmed by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

