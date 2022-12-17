iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 71,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $72.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

