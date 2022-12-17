iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Cut by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $149.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

