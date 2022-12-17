iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

