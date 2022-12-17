iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Lifted by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises 3.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 589,018 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,844,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 375.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 289,104 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,481,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.