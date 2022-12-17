iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYG stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.90. 25,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,535. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.06. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $204.88.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

