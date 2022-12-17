iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 108,138 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 847.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 115,128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000.

BATS:IFRA opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84.

