ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 431.67 ($5.30).

ITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.36) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 92.48 ($1.13) on Friday. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 66.02 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 441.38 ($5.42). The company has a market cap of £569.82 million and a PE ratio of -16.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.12.

In other news, insider Graham Cooley acquired 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £25,003.86 ($30,675.82). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,992 shares of company stock worth $2,545,391.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

