Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ITRN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 67,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,631. The firm has a market cap of $514.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

