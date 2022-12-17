Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

JAGX remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,643. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Jaguar Health

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

