Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 794.0 days.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Jamieson Wellness stock remained flat at $24.59 during trading hours on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWLLF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

