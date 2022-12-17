Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.21. 6,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,569. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

